WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Roger McEowen Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law
Roger McEowen, Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. McEowen discussed several recent ag-related cases including a solar “farm” that was determined not to be a nuisance. He also looked a case that involved a recreational use statute that provides landowner protection. McEowen also looked a rural-urban fringe issues involving a tract of property and whether it’s zoned as residential or agriculture. He also looked at a case that determined that conveyance by deed is not required to transfer ownwership of property. McEowen also looked at a recent court decision in Kansas about a real estate mortgage that creates a lien on a property with no title conveyed.