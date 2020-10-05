WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Roger McEowen, Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law
Roger McEowen, Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. McEowen first discussed a Kansas case that brought up the issue of the responsibility of a trustee to other beneficiaries of a discretionary trust. He also looked at recent cases that involved real estate concepts that are associated with land and agriculture. McEowen also looked the federal government’s jurisdiction over “wetlands” and how it continues to be a contentious issue.