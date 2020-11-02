WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Roger McEowen, Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law
Roger McEowen, Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law, joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. Among the cases for discussion included a case in Oregon where the Public Trust Doctrine was deemed inapplicable to Natural Resources allegedly harmed by “climate change”. Another case determined a zoning ordinance which bars keeping of farm animals. McEowen also discussed a Kansas bankruptcy case where the court denied a proposed sale of land by Chapter 12 bankruptcy debtor. He discussed a recent article on his blog that updated an article he wrote nearly two years ago concerning whether its permissible to pick up roadkill.