WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Roger McEowen, Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law

Nov 16, 2020 @ 8:15am

Roger McEowen, Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. The cases, discussed, included one where a mother’s contribution to a down payment on a new house for his son and daughter-in-law was conditional. Another case involved an insurance company’s attempt to seek contribution failed. McEowen also looked at a case concerning a farmland lease, that focused on the legal status of the farmer which was the issue in the court case. He also looked at another issue concerning farmland leases which looks at income and proper tax reporting.

 

