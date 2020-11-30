      Weather Alert

WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Roger McEowen, Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law

Nov 30, 2020 @ 7:55am

Roger McEowen, Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. He discussed recent cases including a North Carolina case concerning ag nuisance. McEowen also talked about a Washington State case where an overtime excemption for dairy workers was unconstitutional. He also looked at a case where a person had placed on them a permanent loss of their 2nd Amendment rights for a non-violent tax crime that didn’t result in any jail time. McEowen also commented on the use of deferred payment contracts.

 

You May Also Like
Mahomes Report: Week 11 vs. Las Vegas
KSHSAA Says "Play Ball" with Some Changes for Winters Sports
Braun's Career Day Leads Jayhawks to Win
Federal Extended Benefits Officially Run Out
Colorado Uses Strong Second Half to Beat Wildcats