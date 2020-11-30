WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Roger McEowen, Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law
Roger McEowen, Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. He discussed recent cases including a North Carolina case concerning ag nuisance. McEowen also talked about a Washington State case where an overtime excemption for dairy workers was unconstitutional. He also looked at a case where a person had placed on them a permanent loss of their 2nd Amendment rights for a non-violent tax crime that didn’t result in any jail time. McEowen also commented on the use of deferred payment contracts.