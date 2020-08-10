WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Roger McEowen Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law
Roger McEowen, Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. The first topic of discussion was on estate and business planning for the farm and ranch family and the use of the LLC. McEowen also updated a decision by a court on the registration of Enlist Duo pesticide. He also looked at wild game “farms” and answers the question of whether or not it is a “farm” for purposes of tax code previsions that provide special tax status to “farm” businesses.