WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Sarah Biles with Harvesters Community Food Network
Sarah Biles, Director of Communications, with Harvesters, Community Food Network, joined us on Thursday’s Ag Issues program. The discussion looked at how the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for food at food banks and organizations like Harvesters, who help supply food for many regional food banks in the 26 county area that Harvesters cover in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Biles also talked about that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Harvesters has had to buy a good portion of their food to the 760 non-profit agencies in the 26 county area they serve.