WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Todd Neeley with DTN/Progressive Farmer
Todd Neeley, Staff Reporter with DTN/Progressive Farmer, joined us on Thursday’s Ag Issues program. He discussed several things he’s been covered the past weeks including the recent class action lawsuit filed by Green Plains Inc., which alleges Archer Daniels Midland conducted a scheme to illegally depress the ethanol cash spot market beginning in 2017. Neeley also looked how increasing fuel demand has helped ethanol plants improve profit margins. He also looked at a new complaint filed with USDA that alleges major meatpacking companies have discriminated against minority workers by not taking all adequate steps to protect them during the COVID-19 pandemic. Neeley also talked about his recent two-part series on the state of rural hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.