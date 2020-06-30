WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Tom Leffler with Leffler Commodities
Tom Leffler, with Leffler Commodities out of Augusta, joined us on Tuesday’s Ag Issues program. The discussion focused on where we stand in the grain markets. Leffler looked at the factors that are putting pressure on the grain markets. There’s not a lot of optimism that we’ll see a recovery in the grain markets. Leffler also looked the livestock markets and what we’ve seen in 2020. He also looked at other factors in the market, including wheat harvest and trade.