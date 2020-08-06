WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: U.S. Meat Export Federation President and CEO Dan Halstrom
Dan Halstrom, President and CEO of the U.S. Meat Export Federation joined us on Thursday’s Ag Issues program. The discussion focused on how U.S. beef and pork exports have done in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic across the world. Halstrom comments on the U.S.-Japan trade agreement has opened up Japan to import more U.S. meat. Halstrom also looks at the Phase One Trade Agreement with China and some of the early returns the U.S. beef industry has seen. Halstrom also looks at the USMCA trade agreement, which went into effect in July and replaces the NAFTA agreement.