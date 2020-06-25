WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: USDA NBAF Coordinator Dr. Ken Burton Updates Progress of Construction at New NBAF Facility at Kansas State University
Dr. Ken Burton, USDA NBAF Coordinator, joined us on Thursday’s Ag Issues program. Dr. Burton updated the progress of construction at the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility on the campus of Kansas State University. He talked about how construction has been through the COVID-19 pandemic and how much it may delay the completion of the facilities. Dr. Burton also discussed COVID-19 and its potential to have an animal component as well. He also updated the timeline for completion and some of the next steps that will take place the rest of 2020 and into 2021.