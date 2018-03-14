WIBW’s 2017-18 All-City Basketball Honors

And so a remarkable 2017-18 high school basketball season comes to a close. This is a season that will live long in the memory for many reasons. Five teams in the city made state tournament trips, with one bringing home the big gold and two others claiming third place. We saw stunning scoring performances, overtime games seemingly every night, and finishes both fantastic and controversial. The Centennial League race on the boys side was one of the wildest in memory, with the title being decided on the season’s final day – which was the day after the scheduled final day. As a group of veteran seniors dazzled in the boys games, a talented group of underclassman shined brightly in the girls games. Add it all up and you get a season that had us on the edge of our seats.

In my second year as WIBW’s voice of high school hoops, it’s my honor to present my second All-City teams. But before we get there, I want to recognize some of the other moments that made this past season one I’ll always remember. Without further ado, and with apologies to ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt, here are the Best Things I Saw This Year…

BEST GAME: In a packed, sweltering Dungeon on the season’s final Friday night, Topeka High and Hayden put on a double-overtime show with the Centennial League title on the line. King Sutton’s improbable, desperation go-ahead three at the end of regulation for the Trojans was waved off because his teammate Da’Vonshai Harden called a timeout, but Harden made up for it by drilling the game-tying three at the end of the first OT and hitting crucial free throws to help his team win 72-69. The Trojans would clinch the league title the next day with a win over Emporia, but their celebration after that game was muted compared to their elation after knocking off the eventual 4A-II state champions. That game – the atmosphere, the play-making, the intensity and the emotion – was everything to love about high school basketball.

BEST INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE(S): When we saw Larry White hang 23 points on Shawnee Heights in the first quarter of Topeka High’s win at the Dungeon February 2nd, my broadcast partner Larry Lattimer and I agreed that we weren’t likely to see a performance that impressive for a long time. Eleven days later, we were proven wrong. Zach Harvey shot the lights out at The Ken with 21 points in the first three minutes and 42 points overall in a Hayden win over Heights. Both performances were impressive in their own way – White got his buckets in a variety of ways, from tip dunks to banked-in threes, while Harvey put on a Curry-ian display of three-point shooting. It’s impossible to separate the two, so I’ll honor them both as the most electrifying individual efforts of the season.

BEST FINISH: Down one with six seconds left, Ky Thomas sprinted down the court, weaved through Manhattan defenders in the paint, and made a layup as the buzzer sounded to give Topeka High a 49-48 victory that was key in their second-half surge.

Also deserving of mention here is the Shawnee Heights-Hayden girls game on January 31st. Ali Crawford’s layup in the waning seconds lifted the Lady T-Birds to a 46-44 win over the Lady Wildcats in one of the tensest games of the city’s girls season.

BEST DEFENSIVE PLAYERS: Two names come to mind immediately here. Seaman’s freshman point guard Camryn Turner has lightning-quick hands and larceny in her heart. She was among the top thieves in the league, often stealing the ball in the backcourt when the Lady Vikes turned on the press. It’s going to be fun to watch her develop the next three seasons.

Topeka High’s standout offensive weapons have already gotten some love above, but the Trojans don’t finish third in Class 6A without the defensive efforts of junior Kee’Andre Smith, who guarded the other team’s best offensive player every night and helped set the tone on that end of the floor.

TOUGHEST PLAYER: I admire Hayden senior point guard Jett Canfield’s ability to tough out a painful hip injury and gut his way through the season, only missing two games. Canfield’s statistical production naturally lagged a bit due to the injury, but his impact on his team was still significant and they certainly don’t win the state title without him.

MOST IMPROVED PLAYERS: Topeka West’s Miyah Larson got a late start to her sophomore season but made up for the lost time. Her all-around ability helped the Lady Chargers be much more competitive than their final record indicated, particularly in the final few games of the regular season. Shawnee Heights’ boys also didn’t finish with the record they’d hoped, but junior Tyce Brown made a major leap in the season’s second half as he took on more ball-handling and scoring responsibilities.

Now, with a great thanks to the coaches, players and fans who made the 2017-18 season special, it’s time to unveil my All-City teams, plus awards for Player, Freshman, and Coach of the year.

GIRLS

First Team:

Carly Bachelor, junior, Washburn Rural

Dariauna Carter, sophomore, Highland Park

Brooklyn Hunter, junior, Hayden

Jae’Mya Lyons, freshman, Highland Park

Kendall Michalski, senior, Washburn Rural

Second Team:

Jaryn Benning, junior, Topeka High

Katera Mayfield, sophomore, Seaman

Lydia Ostenson, senior, Shawnee Heights

Sophia Purcell, sophomore, Hayden

Camryn Turner, freshman, Seaman

Third Team:

Chloe Carter, sophomore, Seaman

Ariyana Grassity, sophomore, Highland Park

Kasey Hamilton, sophomore, Washburn Rural

Miyah Larson, sophomore, Topeka West

Baylie Sigmund, senior, Washburn Rural

Player of the Year: Carly Bachelor, Washburn Rural

Freshman of the Year: Jae’Mya Lyons, Highland Park

Coach of the Year: Mike Calhoun, Highland Park

BOYS

First Team:

Koriyon Carr, senior, Topeka West

Trey Duffey, junior, Seaman

Zach Harvey, junior, Hayden

Jordan White, junior, Washburn Rural

Larry White, senior, Topeka High

Second Team:

Levi Braun, junior, Hayden

Elijah Griffin, senior, Topeka West

DeShawn Hanika, senior, Hayden

Kenny Stewart, senior, Highland Park

Ky Thomas, sophomore, Topeka High

Third Team:

Dasani Giardina, senior, Highland Park

Da’Vonshai Harden, sophomore, Topeka High

Nathan Heinen, senior, Seaman

Raymond Swopes, senior, Washburn Rural

Tyler White, senior, Shawnee Heights

Player of the Year: Larry White, Topeka High

Freshman of the Year: Harvey Davis Jr., Shawnee Heights

Coach of the Year: Rick Bloomquist, Topeka West