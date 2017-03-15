WIBW’s All-City Basketball Picks

What a year it was for high school hoops in Topeka! Speaking for myself, I couldn’t have asked for a better first year covering the seven city schools. Teams on both the boys and girls side were very evenly matched, making for exciting matchups every Tuesday and Friday night. And I got to see, and broadcast, some fun ones. It was a memorable year, capped off by Shawnee Heights’ thrilling run to a 5A state championship.
With the season complete, and a great deal more free time than I’ve had since, oh, September… I’ve put together my first All-City honors for both boys and girls basketball. These honors are just one person’s opinion, formed by a season’s worth of watching games. I have attempted to make each team a realistic one – five players per team, with three guards and two forwards or two guards and three forwards, similarly to how All-NBA teams are put together. I’ve also named a Player of the Year and a Freshman of the Year.
Without any further ado, let’s start with the girls All-City selections:
1st Team
G: Preston Reid, Hayden
G: Lydia Ostenson, Shawnee Heights
G: Kendall Michalski, Washburn Rural
F: Erica Birch, Topeka High
F: Carly Bachelor, Washburn Rural
2nd Team
G: Megan Skoch, Seaman
G: Brooklyn Hunter, Hayden
F: Katera Mayfield, Seaman
F: Valerie Golder, Shawnee Heights
F: Gabby Rivera, Topeka West
3rd Team
G: Kelsey Bowers, Topeka West
G: Miyah Larson, Topeka West
G: Corieann Emanuel, Topeka High
F: Hallie Olson-Thomas, Seaman
F: Aeironn Smith, Highland Park
Freshman of the Year: Katera Mayfield, Seaman
Player of the Year: Carly Bachelor, Washburn Rural
Coach of the Year: Steve Alexander, Seaman
Now, for the boys All-City teams:
1st Team
G: Trey Brown, Shawnee Heights
G: Zach Harvey, Hayden
G: Nysir Scott, Topeka High
F: Poncho Freeman, Shawnee Heights
F: Tanyon Schafer, Seaman
2nd Team
G: Jett Canfield, Hayden
G: Koriyon Carr, Topeka West
G: Jordan White, Washburn Rural
F: DeShawn Hanika, Hayden
F: Larry White, Highland Park
3rd Team
G: Brayden White, Washburn Rural
G: Dasani Giardina, Highland Park
G: Will White, Highland Park
F: Jack Hamilton, Washburn Rural
F: Reese White, Topeka High
Freshman of the Year: Davonshai Harden, Highland Park
Player of the Year: Trey Brown, Shawnee Heights
Coach of the Year: Steve Wallace, Shawnee Heights