WIBW’s All-City Basketball Picks

What a year it was for high school hoops in Topeka! Speaking for myself, I couldn’t have asked for a better first year covering the seven city schools. Teams on both the boys and girls side were very evenly matched, making for exciting matchups every Tuesday and Friday night. And I got to see, and broadcast, some fun ones. It was a memorable year, capped off by Shawnee Heights’ thrilling run to a 5A state championship.

With the season complete, and a great deal more free time than I’ve had since, oh, September… I’ve put together my first All-City honors for both boys and girls basketball. These honors are just one person’s opinion, formed by a season’s worth of watching games. I have attempted to make each team a realistic one – five players per team, with three guards and two forwards or two guards and three forwards, similarly to how All-NBA teams are put together. I’ve also named a Player of the Year and a Freshman of the Year.

Without any further ado, let’s start with the girls All-City selections:

1st Team

G: Preston Reid, Hayden

G: Lydia Ostenson, Shawnee Heights

G: Kendall Michalski, Washburn Rural

F: Erica Birch, Topeka High

F: Carly Bachelor, Washburn Rural

2nd Team

G: Megan Skoch, Seaman

G: Brooklyn Hunter, Hayden

F: Katera Mayfield, Seaman

F: Valerie Golder, Shawnee Heights

F: Gabby Rivera, Topeka West

3rd Team

G: Kelsey Bowers, Topeka West

G: Miyah Larson, Topeka West

G: Corieann Emanuel, Topeka High

F: Hallie Olson-Thomas, Seaman

F: Aeironn Smith, Highland Park

Freshman of the Year: Katera Mayfield, Seaman

Player of the Year: Carly Bachelor, Washburn Rural

Coach of the Year: Steve Alexander, Seaman

Now, for the boys All-City teams:

1st Team

G: Trey Brown, Shawnee Heights

G: Zach Harvey, Hayden

G: Nysir Scott, Topeka High

F: Poncho Freeman, Shawnee Heights

F: Tanyon Schafer, Seaman

2nd Team

G: Jett Canfield, Hayden

G: Koriyon Carr, Topeka West

G: Jordan White, Washburn Rural

F: DeShawn Hanika, Hayden

F: Larry White, Highland Park

3rd Team

G: Brayden White, Washburn Rural

G: Dasani Giardina, Highland Park

G: Will White, Highland Park

F: Jack Hamilton, Washburn Rural

F: Reese White, Topeka High

Freshman of the Year: Davonshai Harden, Highland Park

Player of the Year: Trey Brown, Shawnee Heights

Coach of the Year: Steve Wallace, Shawnee Heights