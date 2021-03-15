      Weather Alert

Wichita Area Shaken by Eight Earthquakes

Mar 15, 2021 @ 9:32am

The Wichita area has experienced eight earthquakes between 6:30 Sunday morning and 9 Monday morning.

According to the Kansas Geological Survey, the biggest of the quakes registered a 4.0 on the Richter Scale – generally considered the minimum for damage to take place, although none had been reported.

Here are the earthquakes the KGS listed, all of which were centered in Sedgwick County:

Sunday
6:30 a.m. – Magnitude 3.5
6:31 a.m. – Mag. 3.7
7:02 a.m. – Mag. 3.2
8:30 a.m. – Mag. 2.2
6:09 p.m. – Mag. 4.0

Monday
12:29 a.m. – Mag. 2.5
8:52 a.m. – Mag. 3.4
8:59 a.m. – Mag. 3.5

