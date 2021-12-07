      Weather Alert

Wichita Attack Results in Murder

Dec 7, 2021 @ 6:33am

An elderly woman died and her husband was critically hurt after they were stabbed Saturday morning in Wichita.

Wichita Police say 36-year-old Goldy Metcalf, who was out of jail on parole, was arrested after a series of crimes on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, and other charges.

The incident began around eight o’clock Saturday morning when the suspect took a pickup truck that had the keys in it, according to the Wichita Eagle.

Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said the truck then crashed into a church a few miles away, and caused significant damage to the building.

Then the stabbing was reported at a home.

Police arrested the man about half an hour later a couple blocks away from where the stabbing happened.

The woman who was stabbed died.

The man who was injured was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later Saturday was pronounced stable.

