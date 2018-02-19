WIBW News Now!

Wichita authorities still looking for 5-year-old, no abduction suspected

by on February 19, 2018 at 9:06 AM

Authorities searching for a missing 5-year-old Kansas boy have scoured a nature park and set up a tip hotline.

The Wichita Eagle reports that police said they received a call at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday to report Lucas Hernandez was lost in southeast Wichita. When officers arrived, Lucas’ 26-year-old stepmother said he was last seen at about 3 p.m. Saturday in his bedroom before she showered and fell asleep.

Officers and dogs have searched his home, neighborhood and the 216-acre Chisholm Creek Park. Officer Charley Davidson said Sunday that police have found no evidence that suggests Lucas was abducted.

An FBI team is assisting police. Lucas has brown hair and eyes and weighs about 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a bear on it.

