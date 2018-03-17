WIBW News Now!

Wichita boy missing for a month

by on March 17, 2018 at 10:02 AM (4 hours ago)

The case of a 5-year-old boy missing from Wichita for a month continues to haunt the city.

Lucas Hernandez was reported missing on Feb. 17 by his stepmother. Despite extensive searches by law enforcement officers and Wichita citizens, no sign of the boy has been found.

Wichita police say the boy’s 26-year-old stepmother, Emily Glass, reported she last saw Lucas at their home before she fell asleep.

Glass has been in jail on a child endangerment charge related to her 1-year-old daughter. She has not been charged in Lucas’ disappearance.

Wichita police closed a tip line earlier this week, but spokesman Charley Davidson says the investigation continues and police welcome any new information from the public.

