Wichita child tragedies factor in state official’s removal

The new leader of the Kansas Department of Children and Families says recent tragedies involving children was one factor leading to the ouster of the agency’s top official in Wichita.

Bill Gale, the department’s regional director in Wichita, was let go earlier this week. The Wichita Eagle reports department Secretary Gina Meier-Hummel cited deaths involving children when discussing Gale’s departure, although she said he wasn’t removed because of a specific incident.

The agency in Wichita received several reports that 3-year-old Evan Brewer was abused before his body was found encased in concrete last year, and police are searching for 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez, whose relatives also reported concerns that he was being abused to the department.

Meier-Hummel said staff concerns and a complete review of the agency also factored in Gale’s removal.