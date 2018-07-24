WIBW News Now!

Wichita community gathers for vigil on slain child’s 3rd birthday

July 24, 2018 at 3:56 PM

Community members in a Wichita neighborhood attended a candlelight vigil this week on the birthday of a 2-year-old child who was beaten to death this spring.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Anthony Bunn would have turned 3 on Monday, the day about 150 people gathered in Riverside to remember the child.  His mother Elizabeth Woolheater and her boyfriend Lucas Diel have been charged with murder in Anthony’s May 4th death.

Zak Woolheater is the child’s maternal grandfather.  He says it’s important to gather on Anthony’s birthday to remind the community of what he calls the country’s child abuse epidemic.

The Wichita area has seen several child abuse homicides and a disappearance within the past year.  The Kansas Department of Children and Families says it’s working to improve child welfare programs

