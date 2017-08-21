Wichita convenience store worker fires back at robber

A clerk being robbed at a Wichita convenience store fired back.

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a strong-arm robbery at the Circle K in the 2300 block of South Seneca.

“When officers arrived, they made contact with a 23-year-old male employee,” said Officer Charley Davidson. “This employee stated that an unknown suspect entered the business, ordered an item, and as the register was open, he jumped the counter and began taking money. The employee drew a handgun and fired one shot toward the suspect. The suspect then fled on foot from the business and was not located.”

The suspect is described as an older black male in his 40s, gray hair, 6-foot tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He wore a blue button down shirt and shorts, and since they haven’t found him they don’t know if he was hit by the shot. Anyone with information is asked to call Wichita Police.