Wichita Farm And Ranch Show Kicks Off Tomorrow With New Features, Attractions

“New, new, new, bigger, better than ever and all free.”

In today’s world economies that’s saying quite a bit.

“It’s the 23rd annual Wichita Farm and Ranch Show,” announced Brock Nelson, another new for the show.

Nelson is now serving as show director for Tradexpos, Inc., coordinating firm for the big agriculture attraction.

A month later than years gone by, it’s set for tomorrow, December 14, through Saturday afternoon, December 16.

Especially exciting to many exhibitors and spectators alike, the 2017 Wichita Farm and Ranch Show will be at the Kansas Star Casino Arena.

That’s a showplace in itself, serving as home to the National Steer Roping Finals and other prestigious national equine attractions.

The elaborate facilities are at 777 Kansas Star Drive, Mulvane, Kansas, just 16 minutes southeast of Wichita.

This year’s show kicks off at 9 o’clock in the morning, same time door opening Friday and Saturday.

Exhibits are to be available for viewing until 5 o’clock, the first two days. Shutdown’s at 4 o’clock Saturday, as exhibitors hit the road for a relaxing Sunday, reaping rewards of another successful show.

“With 152 exhibitors in 250 booths, the show is sold out,” Nelson emphasized.

“The arena will be filled with the latest farm machinery, trailers, sprayers, seed dealers, cattle handling equipment and most innovative farm technology,” Nelson exclaimed.

While agriculture outlooks are positive looking upward and forward, to always conservative producers, still the best thing might be it’s all free.

“There’ll be free parking and free admittance for everyone,” Nelson guaranteed. “That alone is almost unheard of anymore. People pay to get in and are charged to park on top of it.

“Not at the 2017 Wichita Farm & Ranch Show, it’s all free,” Nelson added. “We truly appreciate our agriculture industry and how essential it is for our economy and our country.

“We work hard at Tradexpos, to create a professional atmosphere and attract the serious farmer and rancher,” Nelson continued.

There will be educational seminars featuring discussion of current market conditions and outlook for the agriculture industry in the new year and beyond.

“As in past years, we will be offering a wood pellet grill grand prize sign up for the more than 18,000 farmers and ranchers expected to attend the show,” Nelson said.

“Tradexpos recognizes the vital part that trade shows have in the marketing plans of exhibitors and the buying decisions of farmers and ranchers. Come grow with us and be a part of the 2017 Wichita Farm and Ranch Show,” Nelson made a special welcome.

Details can be found at www.tradexpos.com.