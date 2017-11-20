WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


64°F
Clear
Feels Like 64°
Winds SSW 20 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy65°
42°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy51°
21°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear47°
35°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear59°
43°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear71°
42°

Wichita father accidentally shoots son in hunting accident

by on November 20, 2017 at 10:22 AM (4 hours ago)

According to a release from the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, a hunting accident involving a 11-year-old boy occurred on Sunday.

37-year-old Jean Carlos Alcala of Wichita was hunting with his 11-year-old son Gabriel and 9-year-old nephew at a walk-in hunting field near Pretty Prairie.  The father had swung his 12 gauge shotgun to the left, where 20 feet away, his son had walked a little ahead of him.

When Jean fired, some of the birdshot struck Gabriel in the face.  Gabriel was sent to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita to seek medical attention.  His wounds are described as superficial. 

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.