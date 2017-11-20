Wichita father accidentally shoots son in hunting accident

According to a release from the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, a hunting accident involving a 11-year-old boy occurred on Sunday.

37-year-old Jean Carlos Alcala of Wichita was hunting with his 11-year-old son Gabriel and 9-year-old nephew at a walk-in hunting field near Pretty Prairie. The father had swung his 12 gauge shotgun to the left, where 20 feet away, his son had walked a little ahead of him.

When Jean fired, some of the birdshot struck Gabriel in the face. Gabriel was sent to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita to seek medical attention. His wounds are described as superficial.