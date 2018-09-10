Wichita girl becomes fastest 9-year-old in America

A Wichita girl has become the fastest 9-year-old in the country.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Juliah Bolden won the 100- and 200-meter national championships in the 9-year-old division last month at the AAU Junior Olympic Games. Juliah broke the national record in both races the year before in the 8-and-under division.

Juliah’s father Jimmy Bolden says his daughter is building herself a little dynasty right now. Bolden says when Juliah steps on the track, everyone knows who she is.

Juliah comes from a family of athletes. Her father led Wichita State basketball during the 1992-93 season. Her sister, Jewell, won seven Kansas high school state championships in track and field. Her mother, Shirley Bolden, was a three-time All-Big Ten sprinter at Michigan State. Jimmy says Juliah is following in the right footsteps.