Wichita Has a Party Weekend, Ignoring Safety Recommendations
Hundreds of people in Wichita flocked to bars and clubs on the first weekend they were open after local officials lifted restrictions meant to check the spread of the coronavirus.
By 11 Friday night, bars in the Old Town district of downtown Wichita were packing in customers for a celebration after being closed for two months, The Wichita Eagle reported.
Knots of people moved through the streets, hugging friends they met.
The Sedgwick County Commission decided not to enact any binding rules on businesses, allowing Wichita bars and night clubs to reopen.
Bars put out fewer tables in an effort to keep at least 6 feet of separation between groups of customers, but most patrons weren’t social distancing.
They stood in the spaces between tables, and danced in clusters on the dance floor.
The only masks to be seen were worn by some servers.