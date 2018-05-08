Wichita high school teacher arrested on suspicion of sex crimes with a student

A suburban Wichita high school teacher has been arrested on suspicion of sex crimes involving a student.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the teacher was booked Monday into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of two counts of unlawful sexual relations and one count of failure to report suspected child abuse.

Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release that the arrest came after an investigation into possible sexual relations between the teacher and a 17-year-old student.

Maize school district superintendent Chad Higgins said in an email to families that the school system is cooperating with investigators and that the teacher won’t be permitted to return to work pending a law enforcement investigation.