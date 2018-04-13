Wichita man accused of killing wife and dumping body in dumpster

A Wichita man accused of killing his wife and dumping her body into a dumpster is now charged with first-degree murder.

KAKE-TV reports 30-year-old Donnell Stafford appeared in Sedgwick County court by video on Friday. Police allege he killed 37-year-old Leuh Moore early Sunday and put her body in a dumpster behind a liquor store less than a mile away.

Stafford was captured Tuesday at a hotel in Davenport, Iowa, and extradited to Wichita on Thursday. His bond was set at $650,000.

Investigators believe the couple’s 7-year-old son was home at the time of the alleged crime. The boy was found safe at a relative’s house.

Stafford was also charged with two counts of animal cruelty for allegedly stabbing two dogs. His next court appearance was scheduled for April 26.

