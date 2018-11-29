WIBW News Now!

Wichita man accused of threatening to blow up the White House changes plea

by on November 29, 2018 at 3:30 PM (11 mins ago)

A Wichita man accused of threatening to “blow up” the White House has notified a federal court that he plans to change his plea.

Thirty-two-year-old Brandon Koss of Wichita had pleaded not guilty to making a threat against the president.  A court filing Thursday shows a change-of-plea hearing is now scheduled for December 14th.

A Secret Service agent wrote in an affidavit that Koss called the White House in January and used a profanity when addressing the woman who answered the phone.  He then said: “I’m going to blow up the White House.”  The affidavit says Koss admitted calling the White House but denied making a threat.

Koss’ attorney had said if the case went to trial, an expert would testify that Koss had an unspecified mental disease.

