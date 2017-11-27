Wichita man arrested in girlfriend’s death Sunday

A Wichita man was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend over the weekend.

Officers responded at around 11 a.m. Sunday to the report of a woman not breathing in the 800 block of North Litchfield, where they found 25-year-old Bryena McQuitty unresponsive.

“Trauma was located on the female,” Lt. Todd Ojile said. “The female’s boyfriend and the roommate at the residence were brought to the sixth floor to speak with investigators. During the investigation, it was learned that the female and her boyfriend had come home in the early morning hours Sunday. There was a loud verbal argument. Sometime either during this argument or shortly thereafter, the female was assaulted and killed by the boyfriend.”

Booking records indicate that 33-year-old Aaron Suiter was booked into the Sedgwick County jail on Second Degree Murder charges Sunday evening.

Photo from Facebook