Wichita man caught with nearly 6 pounds of meth

NEWS RELEASE FROM U.S. ATTORNEY STEPHEN MCCALLISTER

A Wichita man was sentenced on Monday to three years in federal prison for driving more than five pounds of methamphetamine to Kansas.

24-year-old Titus Gwess of Wichita pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In his plea, Gwess admitted that he was coming home from Arizona when the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped him for speeding in Mullinville, Kan. Troopers found about 5.8 pounds of methamphetamine in the car.

Co-defendant Eric Reyes,of Wichita is set for sentencing on January 28th. Defendant Allen R. Killion is set for a change of plea hearing on December 17th.