Wichita man charged in Tuesday shooting

Authorities have arrested a homeless registered sex offender in a shooting that critically injured another homeless man near a Wichita bike path.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 59-year-old man, Richard Fagan has been booked into jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm in Tuesday’s shooting. The Sedgwick County sheriff’s office says Fagan had been staying at a homeless encampment, which is near the bike path, for about 1 1/2 years. Police spent about two hours searching for him after the shooting.

Fagan has been in and out of Kansas prisons since the late 1980s. The crime that put him on the offender registry was a 1994 conviction for aggravated sexual battery of a 33-year-old woman in Wichita.