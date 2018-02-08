WIBW News Now!

Wichita man charged with rape of 4-year-old girl arrested in another assault

by on February 8, 2018 at 2:43 PM (49 mins ago)

A Wichita area man charged with the rape of a 4-year-old girl at a YMCA has now been accused of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl at the same location.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 21-year-old Caleb Gaston was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.  The arrest comes one day after he was released from jail.

Gaston was arrested last week and charged with rape in a reported January 29th sexual assault at the Downtown YMCA.  Police say they were investigating the incident when they identified a second victim in an assault that occurred on January 24th.

Gaston worked at the Greater Wichita YMCA’s Kid Zones, an area for children 6 weeks to 7 years old.  The CEO vowed on Wednesday to make the necessary changes to ensure the safety of children.

