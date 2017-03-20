Wichita man charged in shooting death of his teenage son

A 41-year-old Wichita man faces murder charges in the shooting death of his 17-year-old son.

Wichita police Lt. Todd Ojile says officers were called around 9 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 2400 block on N Minnesota where they found the teen in an alley. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the torso.

The teen was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ojile says a friend of the victim was in the alley when police arrived. The friend directed officers back to house and told them the victim’s father was a possible suspect in the shooting.

Police went to the home and took the suspect, Glen Farrow, into custody without incident.

After speaking with witnesses, investigators learned the father and son were involved in an argument in their front yard just before the shooting.

Ojile says the teen ran from the home when his father pulled out a handgun.

“As he was running, the father fired several shots, striking and killing his son,” Ojile said.

Ojile says it wasn’t immediately clear why the father and son were arguing. He adds there was another person present at the time of the argument. That person does not live at the home.

He says two children who live there were not home at the time of the shooting.

Farrow was booked early Monday morning into the Sedgwick County Jail and charged with second-degree murder.

Jail records show Farrow is being held without bond.