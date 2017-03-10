WIBW News Now!

Wichita man convicted of causing toddler’s 2015 death

by on March 10, 2017 at 10:13 AM (13 mins ago)

A Wichita man has been convicted of murder and child abuse in the 2015 death of her then-girlfriend’s 17-month-old daughter.

KAKE-TV reports that a Sedgwick County jury found 22-year-old Michael Ross guilty of second-degree intentional murder and the alternative first-degree murder charge.

The prosecutor’s office says in a statement that a judge now is required to sentence Ross on the first-degree murder conviction because it’s the most severe.

Grace Harris died at a hospital in November 2015.

A coroner determined she died of blunt-force trauma to her head and neck.

Police said hospital staff found bruises and bite marks on the girl’s body, swelling and bleeding of her brain and a fractured leg.

Ross has previously told police that the child sustained the injuries in a fall.

