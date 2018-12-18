WIBW News Now!

Wichita man convicted in fatal drug deal shooting

by on December 18, 2018 at 11:22 AM

Authorities say a Wichita man has been convicted in the deadly shooting of another man during a drug deal in a mobile home park.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 29-year-old Keeshaun Milo is scheduled to be sentenced next month for first-degree murder in the death of Michael Hamilton.  The 45-year-old was shot in December 2016 in his residence and died at a hospital.

Court records say marijuana had been brought to Hamilton’s home to be sold to him.  Police said a fight broke out before shots were fired.  Prosecutors say Milo pulled the trigger.  Another suspect also was arrested in the shooting.

