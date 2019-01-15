WIBW News Now!

Wichita man convicted in fatal shooting during botched drug deal

January 15, 2019 at 2:53 PM

A 20-year-old Wichita man has been convicted in the shooting death of another man in what police say was a botched marijuana deal.

The Wichita Eagle report s Mark Holley III was found guilty Monday of first-degree felony murder in the death of 18-year-old D’Shaun Smith.  He was also convicted of six other charges.  Holley will be sentenced on March 13th.

Police have said Smith and an 18-year-old woman connected with Holley met him in a residential neighborhood to buy drugs.  Smith later was found dead in the woman’s car.
Holley is facing life in prison on the murder charge.

