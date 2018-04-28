WIBW News Now!

Wichita man convicted of attempted murder

by on April 28, 2018 at 9:36 AM (4 hours ago)

A man shot during an attempted robbery at a Wichita restaurant has been convicted of attempted murder for shooting the restaurant’s owner.

A Sedgwick County jury found 27-year-old Reginald Kane guilty Friday of that and other charges in the June 2017 confrontation at Ruben’s Mexican Grill.

Prosecutors say Kane entered the restaurant as it was closing and demanded money. The owner, Ruben Acosta, testified that Kane took the money and was leaving when he suddenly turned and fired at Acosta.

Acosta also was armed and fired back, wounding Kane. Acosta spent three weeks in a coma and says he likely will never be able to use one of his arms again.

Kane’s attorneys contended the gunman’s face was completely covered and no one had a clear description of the shooter.

