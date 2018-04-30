WIBW News Now!

Wichita man dies in gun battle on Sunday night

April 30, 2018

Wichita police say a 37-year-old man who was shot to death pulled a gun on someone at a convenience store shortly before the fatal shooting.

Police Lt. Todd Ojile says the man died from gunshot wounds Sunday night near a north Wichita home.  Lt. Ojile says after the man aimed a gun at someone at the store he and another person were standing nearby when a Chevy Suburban involved in the earlier disturbance pulled up.  Ojile said investigators believe the victim opened fire, striking the vehicle, and someone inside the Suburban fire back, striking the victim.  The driver of the Suburban, a 38-year-old man, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Ojile says the investigation is continuing.

