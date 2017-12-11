WIBW News Now!

Wichita man fatally shot on Saturday while moving out of his house

by on December 11, 2017 at 12:54 PM (2 hours ago)

Wichita police have identified a 45-year-old man who was shot and killed as he was moving out of his house during the weekend.

Police say Randy Gibson and two of his friends were moving his belongings Saturday when a man who lived in the house fatally shot Gibson and wounded his two friends.

Police officer Charley Davidson said Monday the 21-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene and booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and other charges.

The two wounded men were treated at Wichita hospitals.

Two other people inside the house when the shooting occurred were not injured.

