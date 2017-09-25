WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


85°F
Clear
Feels Like 88°
Winds South 12 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm87°
60°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Rain66°
54°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Mostly Cloudy72°
48°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear75°
54°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy74°
52°

Wichita man killed in ATV crash on Sunday night

by on September 25, 2017 at 12:32 PM (35 mins ago)

A fatal ATV crash occurred in Wichita on Sunday night around 9:30 p.m.

44-year-old Milo Bell was heading home on his ATV along the Canal Hike and Bike Trail when the crash occurred. 

“At this point it is learned that the man was traveling southbound on the ATV on the bike path when the ATV left the bike path and crashed into a tree row,” said Officer Charley Davidson of the Wichita Police Department.

Officer Davidson said the WPD was contacted by Bell’s friends after his ATV was found in the trees.  He was pronounced dead at the scene.  The case is still under investigation. 

Officer Davidson also reminded the public that the use of motor vehicles on a bike path is illegal in Kansas. 