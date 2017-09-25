Wichita man killed in ATV crash on Sunday night

A fatal ATV crash occurred in Wichita on Sunday night around 9:30 p.m.

44-year-old Milo Bell was heading home on his ATV along the Canal Hike and Bike Trail when the crash occurred.

“At this point it is learned that the man was traveling southbound on the ATV on the bike path when the ATV left the bike path and crashed into a tree row,” said Officer Charley Davidson of the Wichita Police Department.

Officer Davidson said the WPD was contacted by Bell’s friends after his ATV was found in the trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The case is still under investigation.

Officer Davidson also reminded the public that the use of motor vehicles on a bike path is illegal in Kansas.