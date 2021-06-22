Wichita Man Killed in Shootout With Officers; One Officer Critically Wounded

A police officer is in critical condition and the person who fired at officers is dead, Wichita authorities say.
Two police officers were checking on the welfare of a woman and her daughter in south Wichita Saturday night.
Police said the woman reported having a fight with her boyfriend, but thought the man had left.
Officers found the man, 28-year-old Tyler Hodge, hiding in a shed in the backyard with a rifle.
Body camera footage showed Hodge ignoring officers’ commands to put the gun down before he stood up and opened fire.
One of the officers was hit several times and was rushed to a hospital.
Police said Hodge fired 18 rounds total, and also struck a police car and three homes in the area.
Police returned fire, and Hodge was struck once.
He died at the scene.
The officer who was shot is in critical but stable condition, and his prognosis is improving, according to Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.