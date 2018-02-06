WIBW News Now!

Wichita man pleads guilty to not paying taxes on gambling income

by on February 6, 2018 at 11:36 AM (3 hours ago)

A Wichita man pleaded guilty to not reporting hundreds of thousands of dollars from illegal bookmaking on his federal income taxes.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said 65-year-old Daniel Dreese of Wichita pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of making false statements on income tax returns.  He admitted that he didn’t report about $89,000 from illegal bookmaking in 2011 and about $137,000 in 2012.  He also admitted he didn’t make $383,684 in income in 2010.

As part of his plea agreement, Dreese agreed to pay $214,540 in restitution.  Sentencing is scheduled for April 23.

