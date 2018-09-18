WIBW News Now!

Wichita man pleads guilty to robbing liquor store

by on September 18, 2018 at 12:34 PM (2 hours ago)

A Wichita man pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbing a liquor store, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

19-year-old Jamaryus Moore pleaded guilty to one count of robbing a commercial business.  In his plea, he admitted he and another man robbed F & K Liquor at 902 S. Woodlawn in Wichita.

During the robbery, a clerk shot co-defendant 18-year-old Raquan Hill of Wichita.  Hill was arrested at the scene.  Moore was arrested later that day at work.

Sentencing is set for December 10th. Moore faces a penalty up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. Co-defendant Hill has scheduled a change of plea hearing for September 24th.

 

 

 

