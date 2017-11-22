Wichita man reported missing by Ottawa police

The Ottawa Police Department is looking for a missing person reported missing by family members and was last seen in Ottawa, Kansas on Sunday.

Twenty-four-year-old Destry Jade Sweet-Crawford, from Wichita, Kansas was last seen in Ottawa and had stayed one night at the Days Inn Motel.

He is described as a black male, 5’4” to 5’5”, 130-140 pounds with brown eyes, and black hair. He may have gauged ears but may not have the gauges in. Destry also goes by the name Greg Bates.

Destry is entered as a missing person in a national database and a flier was created by the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). There is no waiting period to report missing persons.

The department wants to thank Destry’s family for immediately reporting him as missing. Detectives with the department have notified law enforcement in Wichita, Kansas where Destry resides and will continue to follow up any leads about his whereabouts.