Wichita Man Sentenced For Impersonating Officer

A Wichita man who impersonated a police officer several times last year has been sentenced to a year of probation.
Daniel Corrieri, a bail enforcement agent, was initially charged with 10 misdemeanors, but pleaded guilty earlier this summer to driving under the influence and false impersonation, The Wichita Eagle reported.
A court affidavit said that in April of 2020, Corrieri pulled his car behind two teenagers working on a car, activated flashing lights on his vehicle, and told them he was a Wichita officer.
He was holding a gun and wearing body armor at the time.
He was arrested after a person at the home became suspicious and followed him.
Corrieri was jailed after he failed a field sobriety test, court records said.
Other incidents were caught on dash cam video from Corrieri’s car, including him driving with lights and sirens, speeding and driving recklessly, and using fake emergency signals while telling people he was an officer.