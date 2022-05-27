Wichita Man Sentenced For Woman’s Death

A Wichita man has been sentenced to more than 22 years in prison in connection with the disappearance and death of a Sedgwick County woman in April 2020.
Fifty-year old Robert Bruce Mans Junior of Wichita was sentenced in Marion County District Court to 228 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility on one count of voluntary manslaughter, and 43 months for one count of aggravated battery.
Mans was sentenced to serve the sentences consecutively, and required him to register as a violent offender.
Mans pleaded guilty to the charges on April 18.
Mans was convicted of the charges in connection with the death of Shalan Gannon, 27, of Wichita.
Authorities allege Gannon was killed in April of 2020.
Her body was found in June 2020 in a river in rural Sumner County.