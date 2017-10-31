WIBW News Now!

Wichita man sentenced for sex trafficking case involving teenage girl

by on October 31, 2017 at 7:29 AM (18 mins ago)

A Wichita man convicted in a sex trafficking case involving a 17-year-old girl was sentenced Monday to more than 15 years in prison

Federal prosecutors say 35-year-old John H. Dickerson pleaded guilty in August to one count of the sex trafficking of a minor and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction.

The case against Dickerson stemmed from a human-trafficking enforcement operation conducted by federal and local authorities.

A Wichita police detective answered an advertisement posted on a website that promotes adult services. The detective arranged to meet the girl at a Wichita hotel and agreed to pay $200 dollars for an hour of sex.

Dickerson and the teen were arrested when they arrived at the detective’s hotel room.

Investigators learned that Dickerson had been paid several times to take the girl to meet customers.

Photo: Kansas Dept. of Corrections

