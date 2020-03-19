      Weather Alert

Wichita man sentenced to life in prison for sexually and physically abusing children

Mar 19, 2020 @ 12:26pm

A Wichita man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing and physically abusing children.

Eric McFadden, 38, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to three consecutive life sentences plus more than seven additional years. A jury found McFadden guilty of multiple charges in February.

Federal prosecutors say a 13-year-old boy walked to a police station in April 2018 to report that his mother’s boyfriend was abusing his siblings.  The boy was the oldest of nine siblings.  All were taken into protective custody.

Police determined that McFadden sexually abused two girls in the family and beat all of the children with belts and extension cords.

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Man riding on horseback finds missing 87-year-old woman
Sports Scoreboard