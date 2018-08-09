WIBW News Now!

Wichita man sentenced to nearly 14 years in prison for shooting tax agent

by on August 9, 2018 at 3:21 PM (1 hour ago)

A man convicted of shooting and wounding a Wichita tax agent has been sentenced to nearly 14 years in prison.

KWCH reports Ricky Wirths was sentenced Thursday for attempted first-degree murder.  Prosecutors had sought nearly 27.5 years in prison.

He was found guilty in June of shooting Cortney Holloway five times at a Kansas Department of Revenue office in Wichita in September of 2017.  The shooting happened the same day Holloway served a tax warrant at Wirth’s home.

Before sentencing, Holloway told the court the shooting left him unable to run with his children and made it difficult for him to write.  He still has two bullets in his body.

Wirths apologized for his actions and said he hopes Holloway’s family can forgive him some day.

