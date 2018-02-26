WIBW News Now!

Wichita man shot to death on Saturday, suspect arrested

by on February 26, 2018 at 12:11 PM (6 hours ago)

Wichita police say a 22-year-old man is jailed on suspicion of murder after a fatal shooting in southeast Wichita during the weekend.

Police on Monday identified the victim of the shooting Saturday as 25-year-old Deontae Mitchell.  He was found dead at the scene.

Wichita police spokesman Charley Davidson says there was a disturbance at a house party and Mitchell was shot several times as he was leaving.  Davidson said the shooting was not a random incident, and it is not gang related.

Police say Douglas Pete III was being held on $300,000 Monday.  He has not been formally charged.

