Wichita man shot, killed by police while holding girlfriend at knifepoint

An 18-year veteran of the Wichita Police Department shot and killed a man while responding to a domestic violence call, according to Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.

The incident happened shortly after 7 a.m. Monday at a home in the 1300 block of North Wellington.

Officers arrived on scene and learned that a man inside the home was armed with a knife and holding his girlfriend against her will. Witnesses reported the suspect may have been smoking methamphetamine.

Police made several attempts to contact the suspect by telephone before the decision was made to call in the department’s SWAT team and hostage negotiators.

About an hour after the 911 call was made, officers stationed near the front of the home heard the woman scream.

Ramsay says four officers entered the home and found the suspect holding onto the victim and pressing a knife against her side. The victim’s hands were tied behind her back with an electrical cord.

Police tried to convince the suspect to release the woman, but he refused.

Ramsay says the woman then arched her back and screamed, leading one officer to believe she was being stabbed. The officer fired a single shot at the suspect.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died from the gunshot wound. A spokesperson for the Wichita Police Department on Tuesday identified the suspect as 29-year-old Jose Ortiz, of Wichita.

The 42-year-old female victim was injured during the incident and treated at the scene by medical personnel.

Two other women, ages 46 and 25, a 17-year-old male and four children, ages 11. 10, 9 and 3, were in the home at the time.

Ramsay says the officers were wearing body camera and released still shots taken from the footage during a media briefing on Monday.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are assisting the Wichita Police Department in the investigation.

The KBI is also investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in Junction City.

Body cam images provided by Wichita Police Department.